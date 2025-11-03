The Rumours, Skintones, Drunk Drivers

media release: The Rumours are a female fronted rock band from Waterloo, Iowa, that have been on almost constant tour opening for the likes of Faster Pussycat, Koffin Kats, and Nekromantics. The Rumours live show is what makes them an absolute must see band on national tours. On Saturday January 17, the Skintones invited them to headline the famous Crystal Corner, and are also bringing one of Wisconsin’s finest, the legendary Drunk Drivers out of Eau Claire! No tickets, cash at the door, so make sure you get there early to make sure you witness this event! the Skintones being 25 years of street ready rock, and their pals to bring in 2026 properly!!