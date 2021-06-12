media release: In every state, through every neighborhood, Run Across America brings us all together to get moving on Saturday, June 12—it's the nationwide race.

This year, choose your distance and get moving your way, with leaderboards for running, walking, cycling, wheelchairs, even kayaks.

Along the way, we're thanking frontline workers with free registration and supporting Feeding America with matching gifts.

Run Across America is a social enterprise that started in May 2020 to create something positive out of the pandemic. It's like the classic garage start-up story, just over Zoom.

Our goals are to create community across the country and support great causes like Feeding America along the way. Learn more