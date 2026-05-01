media release: Join us for our Run for Rooted 5k fun run at Working Draft on Saturday, May 30! Come out for a community-powered run (or walk!) in support of Rooted's school garden programs for kids across Madison.

The race starts at 11am, but the WDBC taproom opens at 10am in case you need a little liquid courage prior to the race.

Come out for a community-powered run (or walk!) in support of a great cause, followed by a well-earned beer back at the taproom! We’ll start and finish at Working Draft, with a scenic loop through Tenney Park and back—perfect for all paces, whether you’re in it to win it or just here for the post-run hangs.

Registration includes:

A limited edition event hat

One free post-race beer or soda

A seed packet from Rooted

A chance to support Rooted’s impactful work right here in our community

All packed in your own Rooted tote bag!

This is more than a run—it’s a chance to connect, support, and celebrate community. Bring a friend, bring your crew, or come solo—every step helps grow school garden programs for kids across Madison!

Register soon! Early bird pricing is $35, then $40 once slots are filled.There are only 99 total slots available, which we anticipate going fairly quickly

Proceeds support Rooted’s mission to grow community-led, sustainable food systems through food production, land access and urban agriculture education.

Note: There are no refunds, so rain or shine, we’ll be running. In the event of severe weather (lightning, etc.), the make up date is May 31.

Location: Working Draft Beer Company, 1129 E Wilson Street, Madison, WI 53703

Cost: Early bird is $35 per person, $40 after

Contact: info@rootedwi.org | 608-240-0409