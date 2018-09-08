press release: Join the Kronenwetter Fire Department as we honor the memory of the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. Sign up for the 4th annual Run for the Fallen to remember those who gave it all and pay tribute to those who continue to serve our communities today. Participants will receive a dri-fit event tee, Fallen Hero Honor Badge, raffle ticket and more from the Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and our fine sponsors. All participants are invited to join us at 8:45 AM for the Opening Memorial Ceremony, where we will have a prayer for the fallen, a live bagpipe tribute, Honor Guard and special guest speakers from Ground Zero and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Run For The Fallen will benefit the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Village of Kronenwetter Fire Department. . WITH EVERY STEP, WE REMEMBER #RunForTheFallenWI

RACE LOCATION: Towering Pines Park, 2355 Tower Road,Kronenwetter

AVAILABLE EVENTS:

Opening Memorial Ceremony........ 8:46AM

1 Mile Kid's Run........................... ...9:00AM

10k (6.2 Miles) Run.........................9: 30AM

5k (3.1 Miles) Walk/Run..................10: 00AM

1 Mile Firefighter Challenge............11:15AM

Awards Ceremony Immediately Following

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION (01/01/2018 - 05/01/2018): 1 Mile Kid's Run Free/No Registration; 10k (6.2 Miles) Run .$30. 00; 5k (3.1 Miles) Walk/Run $25.00; 1 Mile Firefighter Challenge $25.00

STANDARD REGISTRATION (05/02/2018 - 09/04/2018): 1 Mile Kid's Run Free/No Registration; 10k (6.2 Miles) Run $30. 00; 5k (3.1 Miles) Walk/Run $35.00; 1 Mile Firefighter Challenge $25.00

IN-PERSON REGISTRATION (09/06/2017-09/08/2017); 1 Mile Kid's Run Free/No Registration;

10k (6.2 Miles) Run $40. 00; 5k (3.1 Miles) Walk/Run $35.00; 1 Mile Firefighter Challenge $30.00

ONLINE REGISTRATION: runforthefallenwi.com/register