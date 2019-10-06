Run, Ramble & Roll + Pancake Breakfast

press release: Join us at the 5k Run, Ramble & Roll on Sunday, October 6 at Camp Wawbeek! This family-friendly event raises funds for Easter Seals Wisconsin Camps. The event boasts a beautiful, cross-country course over pavement, gravel and grass suitable for both serious runners and for families who prefer to stroll. Participants in wheelchairs may take part over partially accessible trails and well-behaved canine companions are also welcome to join the fun. The course winds through the 400 woodland acres (during peak autumn color!) shared by the two Easter Seals Wisconsin Camps which are located just north of Wisconsin Dells.

An All You Can Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast will also be featured. Guests will have the opportunity to meet some of the children and adults with disabilities and their families whose lives have been enriched by our camps. Camp tours and local entertainment are also scheduled.

Tickets @ https://bit.ly/2jV2ljK

Adult 5k = $30

Teen 11-17 5k = $15

10 & under 5k = free

Dog 5k = $5

Pancake Breakfast = $7 all-you-can-eat

Easter Seals Camp Wawbeek

1450 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Phone: 608-254-8319