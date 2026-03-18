RuneWorks Games Release Party

media release: Join us at 6:00PM on Saturday, March 21, at Glass Nickel East (2916 Atwood Ave.) to celebrate the launch of our newest RPG Game Book: The Darkest Age (Mork Borg Compatible)

If you're a gamer, GM/DM, writer, or artist, come and meet others! If you're new to Role-playing games, come and play our demo game. We'll have a costume and trivia contest with prizes!

Event Activities: Rough Schedule

1. Welcome & Networking (6:00 – 6:30 PM)

2. Live Gameplay Demo (6:30- 8:00)

3. RPG Themed Trivia Contest

4. Costume Contest

5. Random Party Happenings (until 10 pm)

This is going to be a lot of fun. Meet the (in)famous Eric Staggs, the esoteric and erudite Derek Turner, and the enigmatic and charming John Eaton! Play the game! Win a copy! Buy a copy! Meet gamers! Meet writers and designers! Order a copy online if you need to! Rest assured, my dear readers, of all the things I tend to screw up, throwing a party is not one of them. Maybe some of you remember the HPL Bar in Ashland? That was us.