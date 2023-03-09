Running Deep: Understanding Water to Understand Our Future

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join four leading experts on water and society to explore how water helps us understand the present moment — and how thinking about water differently can help us build a better and more just future.

Presented by UW-Madison’s Holtz Center for Science & Technology Studies.

Panelists:

Dr. Samer Alatout, Professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Dr. Andrea Ballestero, Professor, University of Southern California

Dr. Leila Harris, Professor, University of British Columbia

Dr. Emma Norman, Professor, Northwest Indian College

