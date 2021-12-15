ONLINE: Running Free: The Baraboo River Restoration Story

media release: Wed. Dec. 15th 7:00 pm Virtual Screening of Running Free: the Baraboo River Restoration Story. Hosted by the River Alliance of Wisconsin, the Friends of the Baraboo River, and the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department. The film is an inspiring look back at efforts to remove dams to improve water quality, tourism, and access to the free-flowing Baraboo River. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with WI Dept. of Natural Resources Deputy Secretary, Todd Ambs and Friends of the Baraboo River board member, Joe VanBerkel.

This film is supported in part by a grant from the Sauk County Extension Education, Arts & Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin. More support was provided by the Friends of the Baraboo River, Sand County Foundation: Coleman Family Fund, Sauk County Historical Society, Kiwanis Club of Baraboo, Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department and River Alliance of Wisconsin.