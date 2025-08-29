Running Man, Educational Davis, EEK
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Zach Stith
Running Man on stage.
Running Man
RUNNING MAN - Punk Rock n Roll Monarchs from the Quad Cities
https://runningman1.bandcamp.
Bio: https://www.yellowufo.com/
EDUCATIONAL DAVIS - Ol' Battleaxe New Wave Synth-rock from Madison
https://educationaldavis.
EEK - Freshly-Hatched Punk Debutantes from Madison
https://eekisaband.bandcamp.
Doors 7pm, show 8pm
21+
$10
Info
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music