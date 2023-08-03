RuPaul's Drag Race

$49.50.

media release: Werq The World Tour 2023

"Perception is not reality… Asia O’Hara, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse, Naomi Smalls, Plastique and select finalists from Season 15 are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq… Free your mind this summer at the world’s largest drag production." - Uploaded by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV. Line-up subject to change.