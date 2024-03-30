media release: This is Rupert's first time here, but he wowed them at a Madison house concert last year.

Rupert Wates was born in London and studied at Oxford University. He has been a full time songwriter since the late 1990s, when he signed a publishing contract with Eaton Music Limited. In London he worked with some of the best performers in the city. Moving in 2001 to Paris, Wates formed his own quartet and began playing live regularly. In fall 2006 he came to the US. He is now based in New York City and Colorado.

His music is an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret.

"Terrific hooks, deep lyrics, awesome voice and nearly astonishing fingerpicking chops – the real deal” (Monterey County Weekly CA)

"Lyrically, these songs combine the economy of a Woody Guthrie ballad with the intricacies of contemporary singer-songwriter Richard Thompson" (Jim Abbott,Orlando Sentinel, May 21, 2013)

"I was overwhelmed by how good he was, both lyrically and vocally. His guitar work was truly unbelievable." (K. Perrin, Circle Entertainment, Southport NC)