media release: RUPERT WATES at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Rupert’s a London-born New York City resident. He is a true folk troubadour who does up to 120 concerts per year all over the US and Canada and has put out 12 solo albums. He has a wonderfully rich, deep voice and impeccable guitar work. Not to mention he’s a marvelous storyteller with a great sense of humor. He’s got it all.

CONCERT DETAILS: The price is $20 each for all concerts. All proceeds go to our musicians, and we ask that you pay in advance so we know we have the funds we’ve promised the performers. To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your cash or check (payable to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703). You can also use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert. Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional. Questions? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House! David Wallner and Anne Katz