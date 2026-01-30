Rural Artists in Conversation with Wormfarm Institute

media release: Join Wormfarm Institute founders, Donna Neuwirth and Jay Salinas, as they explore the intersections of rural life, agriculture, and art.

Wormfarm Institute is a nonprofit organization working to build a sustainable future for agriculture and the arts by fostering vital links between people and the land. An evolving laboratory of the arts and ecology and fertile ground for creative work, Wormfarm explores the links between rural and urban communities within and beyond the food chain, creating opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.