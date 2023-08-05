× Expand Bryce Peterson A close-up of Josh Glen. Josh Glen

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy joins forces with Madison's premier jazz club to present RUSH HOUR, a comic showcase highlighting the best Black and Asian voices in the Midwest. Rush Hour's hilarious lineup is punctuated with live piano interludes and headlined by Marz Timms (Netflix, NBC, HULU, Mortal Kombat), a powerhouse Chicago comedian who has performed stand-up and improv across North America. He is the voice of Ironclad Jax in “Mortal Kombat”, Van Howard on Netflix’s “EASY”, and the lead and executive producer to his hit internet series “Fools Goal”.

With stand-up performances by: Marz Timms, Hannah Roeschlein, Eric Smith, Darrell Cochran

H﻿osted by: Josh Glen

Live piano by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM; Show starts at 8PM

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite -- no additional fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

R﻿SVP on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/671007228172728/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.