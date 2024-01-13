× Expand Conor Cawley Sohrab Forouzesh on stage. Sohrab Forouzesh

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy joins forces with Breese Stevens Field to bring you a double-header run of RUSH HOUR: a comic showcase celebrating the funniest Black and Asian voices in the Midwest. With headlining performances by Chicago heavy-hitters Sohrab Forouzesh and Ken Hamlett:

Sohrab Forouzesh is an Iranian comedian and writer even your racist uncle will love. Sohrab moved to the U.S. from Iran when he was eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian kid growing up in America. His rapid-fire delivery paired with a down-to-earth relatability has cemented him as a favorite in the Chicago comedy scene, regularly performing at internationally recognized clubs such as Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and Zanies Comedy Club. Along with being a finalist for StandUP NBC in 2019, Sohrab also tours colleges and was also a writer for the sketch show “Group Therapy” featured on Complex. Sohrab got his start in comedy while attending Western Michigan University, where he won The Kalamazoo Comedy Competition and was a finalist in the TBS and Rooftop Comedy’s National College Comedy Competition. Before graduating college, he opened for Nick Swardson and performed at the prestigious Gilda’s Laughfest Comedy Festival.

Ken Hamlett, the self-proclaimed DILF of comedy, stumbled into stand-up shortly after leaving his career as a Division 1 college athlete. His love for crowd work and energetic storytelling brings audiences into his world of being a dad and ex nerd. Ken is currently a regular opener for Nimesh Patel (Lucky Lefty Tour & Fast & Loose Tour) and Nate Jackson (I'll do it myself Tour). Ken Hamlett has starred in "Step Into Standup", a PBS documentary. He is the two-time winner of Western Oregon University’s Last Comic Standing and the winner of the 2018 Western Oregon Comedy Competition. Ken Hamlett has also been featured at comedy Festivals such as Just For Laughs Vancouver, Out Of Bounds Comedy Festival, Gilda's Laugh Fest, Burbank Comedy Festival, and more. He is the producer and host of the award-winning podcast and nationally traveling show: A Drunken Night Out.

With stand-up performances by: Sohrab Forouzesh, Ken Hamlett, Jessica Mance, Elsie How

Hosted by: Josh Glen

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Tickets are $15 online or cash at the door. No extra fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1385735185363370

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.