× Expand Marisa Klug-Morataya Sonal Aggarwal and a ukulele. Sonal Aggarwal

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy joins forces with The Cardinal Bar to bring you RUSH HOUR: a comic showcase celebrating the funniest Black and Asian voices in the Midwest. With a headlining performance by Chicago favorite Sonal Aggarwal:

A former international street performer turned emcee, Sonal Aggarwal has brought her talents to Chicago as an actor, comedian, producer, and movement artist. She is a regular host of the Moth Story Hour, a regular at Laugh Factory: Chicago, and has been featured on the prestigious "Comedians You Should Know" showcase. Sonal's one-woman show, The Alchemy of Bliss, played for a sold-out weekend at the Steppenwolf Theater and her longtime hit show, Karaoke Storytellers, has been spotlit on Daytime Chicago. You can see her on Netflix’s Easy as well as the 2020 SXSW debuting short A Period Piece.

Featuring additional performances by: Kadeem Fuller, Joshua Buckhaulter, special guests!

H﻿osted by: Josh Glen

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets are $15 online adv., $20 at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.