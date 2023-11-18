× Expand Bryce Peterson A close-up of Josh Glen. Josh Glen

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy joins forces with the Cardinal Bar in downtown Madison to bring you another run of RUSH HOUR: a comic showcase celebrating the funniest Black and Asian voices in the Midwest. Featuring a headlining performance by Saku Yanagawa!

Saku Yanagawa is a Japanese comedian based in Chicago. He’s performed in over ten countries and across the United States at notable venues including Laugh Factory, Second City, Zanies, and The Comedy Store. He has headlined many comedy festivals not only in America but around the world, including Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. Saku became the finalist for several comedy competitions including in Seattle, Palm Springs, and Boston. He also appeared on NBC’s Break Out Comedy Festival and StandUp NBC. Saku was selected for Forbes 30 Under 30 as a comedian in 2021. Saku is a founder and Artistic Director of The World Comedy Expo.

With stand-up performances by: Saku Yanagawa, Ty Riggs, Craig Smith, Shilpa Rege

Hosted by: Josh Glen

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets are $15 online or cash at the door. No extra fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/294102856789375

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.