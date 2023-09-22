× Expand courtesy Chastity Washington A close up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy joins forces with Breese Stevens Field to bring you another run of RUSH HOUR: a comic showcase celebrating the funniest Black and Asian voices in the Midwest. Featuring a headlining performance by the inimitable Chastity Washington:

Comedian Chastity Washington has a performance history of nearly twenty years. In that time she has performed in clubs & colleges across the nation, worked in radio as well as being a middle school and high school teacher. She has appeared on BET Comic View, Coming to the Stage & HBO Def Jam. Chastity has also been featured at the TBS Just For Laughs festival from 2009 to 2012 and was the only female finalist of the 2011 Bay Area Comedy competition. She has recently been featured at Jokes & Notes in Chicago, Milwaukee’s Comedy Cafe’, the LaffHouse in Philadelphia and the Milwaukee date of the Shaq Comedy All-Stars tour.

With stand-up performances by: Chastity Washington, Marlin Hill, Mo B, Sisi Li

H﻿osted by: Josh Glen

Doors open at 7:30PM, Show starts at 8PM. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6

Tickets are $15 online or cash at the door. $5 cash with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.