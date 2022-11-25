media release: Legendary Dubstep producer and DJ Rusko comes to rock Liquid in Madison. This British producer has been on the seen since 2008 and is put next to artists like Skrillex and Diplo for his innovation and pioneering of electronic music. Rusko has 500,000 monthly listeners and his new EP "Grand Slam" is rising past 100,000 plays. Come and listen to some new and old dubstep tracks!