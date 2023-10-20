Russ Castronovo

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: For more than three centuries, Americans have pursued strategies of security that routinely make them feel vulnerable, unsafe, and insecure. American Insecurity and the Origins of Vulnerability probes this paradox by examining American attachments to the terror of the sublime, the fear of uncertainty, and the anxieties produced by unending racial threat.

