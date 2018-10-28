Russ Johnson & Devin Drobka

× Expand The Headlands, a quartet featuring Wisconsin transplant Russ Johnson, will headline at Arts + Literature Lab at 9:15, with special guest Greg Ward.

press release: The last Sunday of every month features some of Madison’s finest jazz musicians and composers exploring and navigating their own original music. On November 25, 2018, the ALL New Music Series curated by Anders Svanoe presents Russ Johnson (trumpet) and Devin Drobka (drums). Doors open at 2:30pm; show begins at 3pm.

Free admission, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Samosas by Dobhan!

Trumpeter Russ Johnson is a recent Midwest transplant after spending 23 years as an important member of New York City’s jazz community. He has seven recordings as a leader or co-leader and performed on more than 75 recordings as a sideman. Russ has worked alongside many of the legendary figures in jazz including Lee Konitz, Steve Swallow, Bill Frisell, and Joe Lovano. In addition, he has recorded and/or performed with a long list of the most prominent musicians currently on the international jazz scene, including Myra Melford, Ken Vandermark, and Tony Malaby. Russ has performed in more than 40 countries across the globe. His groups have recently performed at the Chicago, Winter Jazz Fest (NYC) Hyde Park, (Chicago) and Bergamo, (Italy) jazz festivals.

His most recent recordings, Meeting Point (Relay Recordings) and Still Out To Lunch! (Enja Records) received 4 1/2 & 4 stars respectively from Down Beat Magazine and appeared on many "Best Recordings of 2014/5" lists... Read More

Devin Drobka, drummer, composer and educator has been playing drums for the past 20 years. Devin is currently one of the most in demand performers and educators in the Midwest. He received his BMA in Jazz Drumming Performance from Berklee College of Music in 09' where he had the chance to study with Terri Lynn Carrington, Bob Tamigni, Skip Hadden, Jamey Haddad, Kenwood Dennard, Jon Hazilla, Ralph Peterson Jr, Ian Froman, and the master drummer Bob Moses. Currently Devin teaches at the West End Conservatory, Lake Country Conservatory and at his house. Devin is also teaching drumset and helping coach the combos at UW-Whitewater. You can catch Devin performing with his group Bell Dance Songs, Lesser Lakes Trio, Johannes Wallamann Group, Paul Silbergliet Trio, Dim Lighting, Argopelter, Lady Cannon, John Christensen's Atlas, and Soft Alarm.