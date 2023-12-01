Russ Johnson Quartet
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series, welcomes the Russ Johnson Quartet on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30pm. Free admission, advance registration required.
The Russ Johnson Quartet will be premiering a collection of new compositions. The quartet will include Russ Johnson (trumpet), Jon Iabagon (saxophone), Clark Summers (bass), and Dana Hall (drums).
