media release: Somebodies: Mixed media works by Russ White

From the Artist: Russ White’s work consists of large scale, mixed media portraits and figure studies, combining colored pencil, acrylic, charcoal, and pastel. Some sections are laboriously rendered bits of colored pencil photorealism—a very meditative process—while others are scribbled or painted quickly and freely, dissolving these bodies into some abstraction.

An opening reception will be held at Main Gallery on the Second Floor of Memorial Union on November 21st from 5:30-7:00pm. Light refreshments will be provided!

Somebodies will be open to viewing in Main Gallery at Memorial Union from November 21st, 2025 through January 23rd of 2026.

The gallery is open from 8am - 10pm, Monday through Sunday. (with the exception of holiday/winter closures).