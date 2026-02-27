UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: CREECA presents “Russia’s War on Ukraine, Four Years In,” a roundtable discussion featuring speakers Mark Copelovitch (Political Science, Center for European Studies), Andrew Kydd (Political Science), Oksana Stoychuk (German, Nordic, Slavic+), and Olga Murasova (Sociology), moderated by Yoshiko Herrera (Political Science).

In this roundtable, these five scholars from UW–Madison will discuss the situation in Ukraine, the wider European context, and prospects for a just peace.