Russian Online Disinformation Operations

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: Steven Lloyd Wilson (UW PhD political science) is an associate professor of politics at Brandeis University, project manager for the V-Dem Institute, and co-PI of the Digital Society Project. His research focuses on comparative democratization, cyber-security, and the effect of the Internet and social media on authoritarian regimes, particularly in the post-Soviet world. Online disinformation campaigns are the newest frontier of international conflict. What do we know about the tools being used by Russia both domestically and abroad? What is the strategic logic of their deployment and what are the goals of Putin regime?