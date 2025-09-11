Russian Poetry and Its Freedom: Reflections After 2022

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: Stephanie Sandler is the Ernest E. Monrad Professor in the Slavic Department at Harvard University. In this talk, Sandler will present work from her book The Freest Speech in Russia: Poetry Unbound 1989-2022, which focuses on work created before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This lecture will survey the possibilities for freedom in poems, journals, anthologies, podcasts, radio programs, and social media posts after 2022.

