Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy

4/21-5/8, Overture Center-Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 4/30 & 5/7. $49-$34.

press release: Wisconsin Premiere, directed by Jen Uphoff Gray.

At the infamous (real-life!) Internet Research Agency, professional internet trolls work for days at a time, creating tweets and posts to sow discord and doubt among Americans approaching the polls with high emotion and low information.

Russian Troll Farm imagines the daily lives of these workers as they invent characters, stage conflicts and create conspiracies. What happens to your grasp on the truth when your whole job is lying? How does your identity shift when you impersonate Americans for a living?

“A trenchant workplace comedy about the folks who tried to promote Pizzagate, confuse Wisconsin and, ultimately, elect Donald J. Trump.” – The New York Times