ONLINE: Ruta Sepetys

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Ruta Sepetys! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Ruta will talk about her book THE FOUNTAINS OF SILENCE. Post questions on the Facebook event before the chat, and tune in on Tuesday, June 23rd @ 7pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Ruta encourages you to shop local at Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tennessee (https://www.parnassusbooks.net/).

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices

