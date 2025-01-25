× Expand Gregory Conniff Ruth Conniff

media release: Book Talk - Ruth Conniff, Author of

Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers

Saturday, January 25, 2025, 2:00 PM, First Unitarian Society of Madison, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, WI 53705

Hosted by the FUS Racial Justice Ministry Team

Ruth Conniff will talk about her book Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers (2022, The New Press). Winner of the Studs and Ida Terkel Award, Milked both informs about the current state of dairy farming in Wisconsin and puts a human face to the farmers and workers putting milk on our tables.

These stories offer a rich and fascinating account of how two crises—the record-breaking rate of farm bankruptcies in the Upper Midwest, and the contentious politics around immigration—are changing the landscape of rural America.

Milked is timely, shedding light on seismic shifts in policy on both sides of the border over recent decades, connecting issues of labor, immigration, race, food, economics, and U.S.-Mexico relations and revealing how two seemingly disparate groups of people have come to rely on each other, how they are subject to the same global economic forces, and how, ultimately, the bridges of understanding that they have built can lead us toward a more constructive politics and a better world.

Free and open to the public. No ticket or reservation is required.