Ruth King, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: The National Women's Music Festival will feature a 2024 Festival artist in a 30-minute concert followed by an Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello.

Go to Brown Paper Tickets to purchase your tickets. The cost is $10.00. This event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. The Zoom link for the concert will be shown at the end of your process in buying a ticket.

Ruth King is an American musician, performing artist, songwriter and author.

Ruth got her start as a live performance artist, entertaining in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West. Ruth wrote musical parts for strings, brass, and the bassoon on her latest CD, HOME. HOME is now featured on popular music streaming platforms.

Ruth King's music is original and heartfelt. Her original vibe is described as Acoustic Blues. Her shows draws on the eclectic shades of her musical origins and reaches into the soul of true folk, soul, jazz, rock, and blues enthusiasts.

Followed by 90-minute Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. If you want to perform in the Open Mic send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com

Jori Costello is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, playwright, visual artist, and teacher based out of the Ozark Mountains in Fayetteville, AR. In her fifth decade of performing, Jori has been in several bands, choirs, been a solo performer, festival emcee, stage manager, dance DJ, and now in its 3rd year, the radio host for the womens music show, Go Sistah Go.

She is well known for her part in the nationally touring band, Big Bad Gina, with Renée Janski and Melodie Griffis, and in the art-rock duo, Jorian Oxygen which grew out of The Jori Costello Band. Her one-woman musical tribute, Songs of My Soul, has been featured at 7 regional festivals and venues. Collaborating with actor/director Jules Taylor, Jori has added soundscape, original music, music direction, and live performance for several Northwest Arkansas theatres. Jori teaches private lessons in multiple instruments, serves as a session staffer at Girls Rock Camp Madison, and is the creator of a summer camp music program.