Ruth Moody Band

(2020 Isthmus pick) Known best as the heart and soul of folk band The Wailin’ Jennys, Ruth Moody is also a veteran soloist in the studio and on the road. The Australian-born singer-songwriter is based in Winnipeg, Canada, and is a two-time Juno Award winner. Moody’s biggest fans include Mark Knopfler, who can be heard on Moody’s latest solo album. An emotive guitarist and banjo player, her stunning version of Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” will have you hearing the song for the first time.

media release: Ruth Moody is a Juno Award winning songwriter from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Best known for her work with The Wailin’ Jennys, Ruth is an artist of exceptional depth and grace in her own right. Critics have lauded her ethereal vocals, impressive multi-instrumentalism and her talent as a songwriter. Her songs are timeless, universal, and exceptionally well-crafted, with an intimacy and honesty that is unmistakably hers.

Ruth released her highly-anticipated solo album The Garden on Red House Records in the Spring of 2010, produced by Juno nominee David Travers-Smith and featured an all-star cast including neo-bluegrass band Crooked Still, Kevin Breit, Luke Doucet, and a guest appearance by The Wailin' Jennys. Travers-Smith produced her 2nd Red House CD, released in Spring of 2013, These Wilder Things, a much more personal and intense record with special guests Mark Knopfler and Jerry Douglas.

Ruth’s 4th original CD, Wanderer is available now.

www.ruthmoody.com

TICKETS: $40