media release: Ruth Wyand, Saturday, July 20---Ruth comes from Durham, NC and she is a blues-singing Americana performer who will rock your soul with her guitar and lap-steel magic.

Admission fee for all concerts is $20, and all proceeds go to our musicians. We ask that you pay in advance so we know we have the funds we’ve promised the performers.

To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your cash or check (payable to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703). You can also use PayPal ( annedave@chorus.net ) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert.

Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional.

QUESTIONS? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House!