Rwanda Weekend

press release: After a great trip this spring to the country of Rwanda, Bethel is busy planning a RWANDA WEEKEND at the end of June 2019. This visit has energized us to share their message and help the citizens of Rwanda grow their country. 

  • Fri, June 28 from 5:30-9pm in Emmaus Room - Wine and Cheese Gathering and Auction (with auctioneer) to Benefit Water Filtration in Rwanda; View Flyer
  • Sat, June 29 from 9am - Noon in Borgwardt Hall - Community Organizing Forum Based Upon Faith In Action model; Co-sponsored by Caring for Social Justice; View Flyer
  • Sun, June 30 from 10am - Noon in Borgwardt Hall- Review our 2019 Rwanda Education Mission Trip and discuss partnership opportunities

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-257-3577
