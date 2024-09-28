Ryan Brewer, Bill Camplin

media release: A singer/songwriter by trade, RYAN M. BREWER is more accurately described as a traveling musical storyteller. Having always placed the primary importance on lyricism, his songs tend to float effortlessly between genres…each one falling precisely where it needs to in order to most accurately tell the story. And that’s all that matters – songs and stories.

He and BILL CAMPLIN, who will drop the “lonesome” moniker for the evening, will each do a set of music.

Someone tossed this word salad about Bill- “his consummate guitar, voice, and lyrics, and with a mix of folk and rock-influenced tunes. And an awesome sense of humor.”