media release: Ryan Casey is an acoustic singer songwriter based in Madison. Growing up in Freeport Illinois, music was always an integral part of his childhood. Singing in school choirs and picking up a guitar in high school soon led to performing at local venues.

Casey studied music at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. While there, Casey met lifelong friends and musicians that would continue to influence his music to this day. Ryan can be seen in throughout the Midwest, bringing his unique blend of indie, folk and soul to each show he plays