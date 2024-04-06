Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Ryan Christianson DMA Trombone Recital

Erik Skov

Ben Dillinger

Gustavo Cortiñas

Chris Gable (composer)

Program

Fantasy for Trombone Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006)

Improvisation No. 1 for Solo Trombone Enrique Crespo (1941-2020)

Alone Suite Ryan Christianson (b. 1993)

1. On the Deck of the Main

2. Blockbuster 1999

3. Cities

4. Coming Home

Fanfare John Kenny (b. 1957)

The Last Trombone Chris Gable (b. 1968)

Ryan Christianson is a DMA student at UW–Madison, and the lecturer of trombone at UW–Whitewater. He has maintained performance positions across styles and genres, including as the trombonist for the Dallas Brass, as well as principal positions with several regional orchestras. In demand as a freelance jazz and commercial musician, Ryan can be heard throughout the Chicagoland area with big bands, top 40s groups, and New Orleans-style brass bands. Ryan is an artist and clinician for Conn-Selmer instruments and Denis Wick mouthpieces and mutes.