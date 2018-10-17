× Expand Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts

press release: This modern outlaw country band from Denver, Colorado, is currently on tour promoting their album, Shove Full Of Coal. Nominated in the 2018 Ameripolitan Music Awards for “Best Outlaw Group,” and praised for their songwriting and known for their love of old country and blazing guitars, they’ve shared the stage with Blackberry Smoke, Shooter Jennings, The Marshall Tucker Band, Junior Brown and more.