Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts

to Google Calendar - Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts - 2018-10-17 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts - 2018-10-17 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts - 2018-10-17 21:00:00 iCalendar - Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts - 2018-10-17 21:00:00

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This modern outlaw country band from Denver, Colorado, is currently on tour promoting their album, Shove Full Of Coal. Nominated in the 2018 Ameripolitan Music Awards for “Best Outlaw Group,” and praised for their songwriting and known for their love of old country and blazing guitars, they’ve shared the stage with Blackberry Smoke, Shooter Jennings, The Marshall Tucker Band, Junior Brown and more.

Info
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-256-8211
to Google Calendar - Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts - 2018-10-17 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts - 2018-10-17 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts - 2018-10-17 21:00:00 iCalendar - Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts - 2018-10-17 21:00:00