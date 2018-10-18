Ryan Hamilton

8:30 pm on 10/18 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 10/19-20, Comedy on State. $25-$18.

press release: Ryan was named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch and is a favorite on the latenight circuit with standout appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and The Late Late Show. He was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and was featured on Comedy Central’s hit show Inside Amy Schumer. In addition to his own headlining gigs at clubs and theatres across the country and abroad, he counts Drew Carey and Jerry Seinfeld as fans and often tours with them.