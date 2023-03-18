× Expand Lindsay Rian Photography Ryan LittleEagle with a guitar. Ryan LittleEagle

media release: Ryan LittleEagle is a Native American singer-songwriter and musician from San Antonio, Texas, now living in the Black Hills, South Dakota. Influenced by the likes of George Strait, Jason Isbell, Johnny Cash, Bill Miller, and R Carlos Nakai, Littleeagle blends the rich storytelling of Country/Americana music, and with the cultural roots of First Nations music creating a style called "Native Americana."

Ryan is a multi-award-winning international performer and musician having won two Native American Music Awards (Debut Artist 2012, Best Instrumental 2014) and two Canadian Indigenous Music Awards (Best Flute CD 2013, Best Flute CD 2014). Ryan has enjoyed performing for diverse crowds throughout the United States, and internationally in the Caribbean and South America.