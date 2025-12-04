7 pm on 3/26 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 3/27-28 $31.

media release: Ryan Long is a NYC Comedian who has amassed more than a billion views with his viral videos at youtube.com/ryanlongcomedy. He is currently the host of the popular podcast The Boyscast with Ryan Long, and has appeared on NETFLIX, MTV, JFL, NBC, and The Joe Rogan Experience, Flagrant 2, Bertcast and much more. In addition to his social media presence Ryan was the Creator, Star and Showrunner of the hit digital series ‘Torontopia’ on CBC Comedy, ‘THAT GUY’ on CBC Comedy, the TV Series ‘Ryan Long is Challenged’ on BITE TV, and the TV series ‘Crown the Town with Ryan Long’ on RogersTV. Ryan Currently lives in New York City and when he is not on tour can be seen as a regular at The Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club, and Brooklyn Comedy Club, & The Stand Comedy Club.