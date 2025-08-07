Ryan Mauer

media release: Join us for our annual Summer Fun Concert Series at Stone Horse Green! The fun kicks off on the first Thursday of July, and continues through the last Thursday of August. Music kicks off at 6:30pm each night and ends at 8:30pm.

Carry-out food and drink from Downtown Middleton businesses, grab a chair, and enjoy a classic Middleton summer experience.

