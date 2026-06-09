× Expand Ryan McGrath Band

media release: Each summer, Tyranena Brewing Company happily teams up with the Jefferson County Parks Department to co-host multiple installments of Brew With A View at Korth County Park in Lake Mills to raise funds for the county’s many parks. Each event, which typically occur monthly from May through August, will feature a live musical performance and multiple food trucks, as well as locally made craft beer from Tyranena.

Spectators are invited to enjoy the music and gorgeous views of Rock Lake for free. There is no admission to Brew With A View! Food trucks are available for a la carte purchases. And funds are raised for the parks through beverage sales during the music (so please be courteous and limit carry-in beverages).

Follow our Facebook page for more information on upcoming Brew With A View events!