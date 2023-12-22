Ryan Meisel
Pyramid Event Venue, Lake Mills 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
media release: Get into the spirit as standard holiday tunes are put through the Meisel filter and turned into soulful, original jazz! Enchanting audiences with his powerful saxophone playing and melodic ideas, Ryan captures the spirit of the season and transforms it into a sonic display of celebration that is thought-provoking, expressive, and fun! The holidays never sounded so good.
