Ryan Meisel Quartet v.jarred (LP release)

media release: Madison Vinyl Album release party!

Jarred “Electric” represents one of the biggest musical risks Ryan has taken on a recording project. Stretching boundaries, he wanted to capture the edginess of 80’s and 90’s rock and heavy metal along with the fusion of the 1970's. Playing through an FX processor gives him the chance to create fresh sounds that fuse improvised jazz with electronic experimentation. This album features all Meisel original compositions along with the musicianship of Madison's own Matt Rodgers on Bass and by way of Minneapolis, Cody Steinmann on guitar, and Milwaukee's Jake Polancich on drums.

$10.