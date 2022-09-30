Ryan Meisel Spirit Dance, Susan Hofer-Cody Steinmann Trio

media release: Ryan and Susan are creative improvisers. Their mediums are the great American songbooks of Cole Porter, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellinton, originals, and spontaneous improvisations. They delve into their musical tool-kits shaping their sound with Susan’s instrument-like vocal style and Ryan’s brand of fiery saxophone.

Cody Steinmann has been performing and teaching professionally for over 10 years. He attended Milwaukee Area Technical College where he completed an Associate’s degree in Music Occupations and later won a Rita Tallent Picken scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin – Parkside. Cody has studied extensively with Steve Peplin, Russ Johnson, Solomon Parham, and James Crowley, DM. He has also taken lessons with JD Allen, Ari Honig, Johannes Weidenmueller, Scott Hesse, Pete McCann, Jesse Catalino Montijo, and Aaron Gardner. An outstanding improviser, Cody has become a fixture on the Twin Cities jazz scene since settling in Minneapolis, where he has performed with Cody Steinmann Trio, Sightless Quartet, Cody Steinmann Band (a headlining act for the 2021 Twin Cities Jazz Festival), The Session (Solomon Parham), Kenne Thomas, L.A. Buckner, Chris Bates, JT Bates, Fode Bangoura, Chris Smith, Omar Abdul Karim, Javier Santiago, Pete Hennig, Graydon Peterson, Jake Baldwin, Nelson Devereaux, and Steve Kenny. In September 2019, he released his debut album 7 (C0D3 7), a musical chronicle of Cody’s youth. He then released his second album, Sightless Quartet Live, in May 2021. Sightless Quartet is the first group Cody formed upon moving to the Twin Cities, dedicated to exploring the intersections between jazz, metal, and hip hop. Recently, Cody was a featured artist alongside Grammy award winning bass player Ben Williams, known for his work with Pat Metheny Unity Band, on Solomon Parham’s 2022 release Forward

Chris Bates is a creative and forward thinking musician who has carved out a unique niche for himself over a 30 year career as a bassist, composer, educator and collaborator. From freelance work with touring jazz artists (Lee Konitz, Mose Allison, Lynne Arriale), to studio work with singer / songwriters (Joyann Parker, David Huckfelt, Pushing Chain), and continuous collaboration with high profile bands (Atlantis Quartet, Red Planet, Framework) Chris’ career reflects his broadly diverse interests and aspirations. Additionally Chris leads his own groups which include the Good Vibes Trio, Chris Bates Trio, and his award winning, 7-piece ensemble, RED 5. Chris received a McKnight Composers Fellowship in 1999 and a McKnight Performers Fellowship in 2015

Virginia transplant Abinnet Berhanu started his fascination with music on the trumpet but later fell in love with the sheer power of the drums. Abinnet’s musically formative experiences took place across Richmond, Charlottesville, and Washington, DC. Having a reputation for being a passionate, explosive drummer, Abinnet has had the opportunity to professionally share the stage with master musicians Steve Wilson, Allyn Johnson, John D’Earth, Justin Kauflin, Todd Marcus, Charles Owens and Harris Simon among others. His appearances include the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Blues Alley, Bohemian Caverns, Twins Jazz Club, DC Jazz Festival, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Richmond Jazz Society among others. His group ‘Hebret Musica’ released their self entitled debut album in 2019 and was described by Jamie Sandel of Capital Bop as having “a feeling of open-hearted sincerity permeating the music. It’s that sentiment — conveyed through lush melodies and satisfying harmonies — that makes his songs stick in your head long after the concert ends.”