× Expand Neftali Ryan Perdz lying on a couch. Ryan Perdz

media release: Buffalo, NY singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Perdz has today announced his debut album Can't Cry, set for release on August 14 (via Big Machine Rock). In celebration of the news, Perdz has released his poignant new single "Heavy Eyes" taken from the forthcoming full-length, along with the heartbreaking official music video. Speaking about the album announcement, he commented:

“'Can’t Cry' is my take on modern rock. All my inspirations in one. The lyrics on this album I hold close and I feel like it tells a story many people can relate to today, helping those who struggle in silence not feel so alone. This is my first full album and this release is really important to me. It was an amazing experience writing and recording it and I’m so excited to perform these songs live for people.”

When asked about "Heavy Eyes", Perdz shared:

“The inspiration behind “Heavy Eyes” is the struggle of losing someone and the weight it holds in your life. “Heavy Eyes” has a distinct sound of soft verses and powerful, anthemic choruses; it's a track that I believe will really help people who struggle with mental health. My lyrics will speak to the people who sometimes can’t speak for themselves.”

Ryan Perdz is a 25-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Buffalo, NY. Raised on his grandparents’ family farm, he began teaching himself guitar at age ten and expanded into bass, violin, and mandolin, developing a hands-on approach to songwriting and arrangement.

Influenced by artists such as Nirvana, Chris Cornell, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Led Zeppelin, Perdz channels the emotional weight of 90s rock through a modern lens, balancing grit with melody. His music often explores isolation, self-doubt, and perseverance, delivered with a clarity that feels lived-in rather than ornamental.

After independently releasing multiple singles and his First Sight EP an racking up tens of millions of views across social media, Perdz cultivated a loyal audience through consistent self-directed output. In 2025, he signed with Big Machine Rock and began recording his debut full-length album. His growing catalogue of original music has generated millions of streams, and his audience continues to expand across digital platforms.

As he prepares to unveil his debut album, Ryan Perdz stands positioned at the forefront of a new generation of rock artists shaped by both digital culture and classic influences.