media release: Ryan Picone Quartet is a group that was put together to showcase the original compositions of Ryan Picone. The music has been written throughout different time periods in his life, and represents his connection to the music of Django Reinhardt. The band consists of Ryan Picone from The Red Hot Django Peppers, Ian Stenlund from The Mississippi Hot Club, Tessa Nichols Meade from the Cold City Heat, and Matt Blake from the Gentleman’s Anti Temperance League. This group is an all star group that brings together a new transfiguration of Jazz.

The songs on this album are connected to a musical journey that spans several years of my life. The album’s title, I Awake, is an allusion to the great Django Reinhardt, to whom the album is dedicated. Each song, represents a story, a time, a place, a person, a moment, or a feeling - and the album as a whole explores the paradoxical and circular nature of beginning and end.

Review by author Michael Dregni: "Swinging, sensual, moody, rousing — Ryan Picone Quartet's music follows the trail of Django Reinhardt's Gypsy jazz. Listening to these tracks, you can almost smell the campfire smoke and see the nighttime lights of Paris burning on the horizon. Bon voyage!"