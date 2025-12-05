UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Ryan Rowe Master’s Voice Recital

Ryan Rowe, voice

Dr. Aubrie Jacobson, piano

……

Program

Vanne, o rosa fortunata Vicenzo Bellini (1801-1835)

Dolente immagine di Fille mia

La ricordanza

Frühlingsglaube, D. 686 (Franz Schubert, 1797-1828)

Ganymed, D. 544

Im Abendrot, D. 799

L’âme évaporée, CD 65 Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Les cloches, CD 66

Beau soir, CD 84

Doberdói dal arr. Zoltán Kodály (1882-1967)

Feljött már az esthajnali csillag arr. László Lajtha (1892-1963)

Arról alul arr. Kodály

Mikor Csíkból elindultam arr. Lajtha

Sally in our alley arr. Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

The foggy, foggy dew

The Ploughboy

……

Ryan Rowe is a master’s candidate in Historical Musicology and pursuing a secondary emphasis in Voice at UW–Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music. He received a master’s degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and bachelor’s degrees in Slavic Languages and Music from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

As a passionate proponent of art song repertoire from Central and Eastern Europe, Ryan has conducted research with support from the Kosciuszko Foundation, U.S. State Department Title VIII fellowship, Foreign Language Area Studies fellowships, the University of Minnesota, Honors Carolina, and the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary, Poland, Belarus, and Russia.

……

A native of Marquette, Michigan, Aubrie Jacobson is a Madison-based collaborative musician with a passion for making arts communities welcoming, engaging, and nourishing places for all people.

Aubrie currently works as an active collaborative pianist in Wisconsin, as Music Assistant for Madison Opera, and as a house pianist with Suzuki Strings of Madison, performing frequently with Sonora Strings. She has been a church musician since 2011 and currently serves as a pianist and music minister for Glenwood Moravian Community Church. Aubrie has also worked extensively with music students and choirs at Viterbo University, Carroll University, and in the Madison community.

Aubrie was recently featured as a performing artist in UW-Madison’s Schubertiade performance of Die Schöne Müllerin with tenor, Ryan Nash, in the 2025 Greenfield Summer Institute performance “When We Remembered Zion: Jewish Songs of Love, Loss, and Life,” in Fermat’s Last Theater Company performances of “Edith Piaf and the French Resistance,” in various concerts with the 2025 Eastern Shore Chamber Music Festival in Fairhope, Alabama, and in a Spring 2025 recital series entitled “Voices of Women” along with soprano, Dr. Amanda Lauricella.

Aubrie earned a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from Viterbo University in 2019 under the instruction of Dr. Mark Tollefsen and Dr. Mary Ellen Haupert and completed a master’s degree in collaborative piano performance in 2021 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music, studying with Professor Martha Fischer. In May 2024, she earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in collaborative piano from UW-Madison and a doctoral minor in arts administration from the Bolz Center at the Wisconsin School of Business.