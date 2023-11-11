Ryan Shultz-Chad McCullough Quintet

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: “Robert “Bob” Dogan (1937- 2020) was a distinguished jazz pianist, composer, and educator whose career spanned several decades. He was a prominent figure in the Chicago jazz scene and beyond, renowned for his elegant and subtle approach to music. Dogan’s performances were characterized by their meticulous construction and understated style, favoring musical content over technical virtuosity. His compositions were celebrated for their strong, meaty lines and engaging harmonic structures, providing a platform for soloists to shine. Throughout his career, he led various ensembles and collaborated with notable musicians, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jazz. Bob Dogan’s contributions continue to influence and inspire jazz musicians, and his legacy remains cherished in the jazz community.” ~discogs.com

Ryan Shultz – Bass Trumpet

Chad McCullough – Trumpet

Pamela York – Piano

John Christensen – Bass

Tim Davis – Drums

