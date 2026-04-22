Ryan Swain reception

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Freedom Skate Shop 512 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Fish Tank Gallery Night

artist bio: I’m Ryan Swain, and my work is driven by intuition, rhythm, and a deep awareness of space. I approach painting as a process of exploration, allowing emotion, movement, and atmosphere to guide each piece as it unfolds. Art is both a therapeutic practice and a creative discipline for me — a way to release, listen, and discover. My paintings often drift into dreamlike territory, balancing structure with imagination, and inviting viewers into a calm yet adventurous visual experience shaped by presence and curiosity.

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Freedom Skate Shop 512 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
224-245-3245
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